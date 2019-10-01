As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Has Lowered Its Position by $7.91 Million as Shares Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 497,481 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Obtains an Option to Purchase Stations in Chicago and Austin From Fox; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 17.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 32.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 50,305 shares to 805,306 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinclair launches financing for $9.6B Disney RSN deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Award-Winning Journalist Lara Logan Tapped By Sinclair Broadcast Group To Become Special Correspondent – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 71,689 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Valley Advisers accumulated 87 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 14,604 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,800 were accumulated by C M Bidwell &. Sei Invs holds 272,763 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.27 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 93,979 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Limited Liability Company invested in 48,432 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 139,723 shares. 26,000 are held by Nomura. 71,152 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 37 shares. Nuveen Asset reported 0.01% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 4.58% or 288,245 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 5.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Fincl Limited Com owns 2,389 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 52,219 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 4,914 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.16% or 660,538 shares. 14,352 are owned by Neumann Mgmt Ltd Llc. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Auxier Asset accumulated 129,635 shares or 3.46% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 12,108 shares. Capital Of America Inc accumulated 3.78% or 191,475 shares. Blue Finance reported 70,467 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Best Sector ETFs For October: A Good Time For Tech – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.