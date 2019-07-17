As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Value Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed by $5.90 Million Its Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Has Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 125,973 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 598,681 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 18,220 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 14,300 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 103,529 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) holds 9,168 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 56,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.03% or 48,916 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 51,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Cos invested in 24,147 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 626,286 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 21.85 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 151,557 shares to 103,888 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 98,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,193 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).