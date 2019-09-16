As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Value Rose, American Financial Group Has Decreased by $18.68 Million Its Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 3,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 5.11 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 168,889 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 32.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.