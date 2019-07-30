As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Price Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered Stake; Stelliam Investment Management LP Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Boosted as Shares Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 4.58 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.91% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 1.36 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.9% or 305,366 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 530,068 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 15,630 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 18,700 shares. Regions accumulated 0% or 9,279 shares. Parametrica Limited has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,926 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,858 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 359,733 are held by Strs Ohio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 18.69 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd owns 16,500 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt has 117,553 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 7.88M shares. Raymond James And reported 34,656 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 3.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 5.97M are held by Luminus Management Lc. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Verity Asset Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Adams Natural Res Fund accumulated 0.5% or 113,400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 2.65 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,273 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 1.28M shares. Cambiar Investors Lc has 113,868 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier reported 0% stake. Franklin Res holds 0.08% or 5.44M shares in its portfolio.

