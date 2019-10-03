As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Price Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $4.54 Million; Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 195,502 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 12,667 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 46,871 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 34,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 747,894 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by various financial news sources.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 51 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 22,246 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 13,204 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 15,000 shares. Jane Street Group Lc reported 71,689 shares. 825,115 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Weber Alan W holds 3.68% or 180,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 58,696 shares. The France-based Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Brookstone Cap Management reported 41,866 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 20,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 144,669 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 30.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.