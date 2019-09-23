As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Price Rose, Baupost Group Has Lowered Position by $125.01 Million; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Value Rose While Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased by $1.45 Million Its Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 75,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 80,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $275.64. About 111,109 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 549,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 172,917 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 09/05/2018 – Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 mln; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.98 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 342,542 shares to 700,024 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 1,910 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 11,229 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co has 7,888 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Middleton & Ma reported 830 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has invested 0.36% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.93% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 141,099 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 1,665 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 300,048 shares. Ls Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 745,907 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 19,478 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh holds 1,230 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 8,620 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,881 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 5,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 5,430 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Invesco invested in 939,594 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 188,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt holds 287,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). California-based Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 45,975 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46 million shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $499.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).