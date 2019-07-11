As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Value Rose, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Cut Position by $3.97 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.6. About 1.72 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 1.78M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 428,910 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 50,939 shares. 17,280 are held by Bluemountain Limited Company. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 22,345 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 79,859 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 104,873 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability owns 12,867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 163,610 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 146,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 305,366 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Parametrica Management has 0.58% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 7,062 shares. 2,533 are owned by Merian (Uk). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90 million for 48.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17M shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $542.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay.