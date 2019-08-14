As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Algert Global Boosted Its Position; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) Has Trimmed by $425,376 as Stock Price Rose

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.93% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 1.77M shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.85M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares to 93,049 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 18,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 334,383 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com owns 232,699 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,948 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 156,221 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Professional Advisory Ser Inc, Florida-based fund reported 8,050 shares. Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 569 shares. 176,998 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). National Pension Serv holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.34M shares. Raymond James Na has 45,518 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 1.44 million shares. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 239,197 were accumulated by Stock Yards State Bank & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 4,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 12,926 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.21% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,728 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) reported 9,168 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 112,972 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 38,905 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.40M shares. 6,261 are owned by Convergence Inv Prns. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 163,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 6,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.02% or 12,208 shares in its portfolio. 10,488 were reported by Alps. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

