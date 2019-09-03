As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Valuation Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Decreased by $5.90 Million Its Holding; As Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Shares Declined, Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Position by $803,230

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 1.15 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Support Doesn’t Insulate Sinclair From a Plunging Market; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Obtains an Option to Purchase Stations in Chicago and Austin From Fox; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 135,864 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 127,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 414,861 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Services Incorporated invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 5,587 shares. Cap Fund Sa owns 76,377 shares. Raging Cap Management Limited Liability holds 7.39% or 1.32 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 50,939 shares. Intll Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Teton Advisors reported 33,000 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc owns 0.57% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 14,300 shares. Beach Point Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 6.24% or 655,021 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 371,606 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt owns 30,373 shares.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 32.29 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

