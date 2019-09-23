As Sinclair Broadcast Group C (SBGI) Share Price Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $513,835; Air Lease (AL) Holder Citigroup Lifted Position

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 411.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 34,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 43,498 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 441,796 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (SBGI) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 359,830 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sinclair shares rise after profit, revenue beat Wall Street estimates – Baltimore Business Journal” on February 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cannonball Research Starts Sinclair Broadcasting (SBGI) at Neutral, Expects Incremental Buyers to Remain Sidelined – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sinclair expects Dish to reach agreement with Disney, pick up Fox regional sports networks again – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Media CEO calls Sinclair’s latest deal ‘perversion of public policy’ – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:GWB) by 10,605 shares to 46,090 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

