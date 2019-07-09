As Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Declined While Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.56 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 117,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, down from 422,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 804,921 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion, sources say [20:37 BST24 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 57,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 134,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsrs holds 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 38,503 shares. 68,157 were reported by London Of Virginia. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 0.55% or 22.75M shares. Aldebaran Finance Inc holds 0.26% or 13,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 22,344 shares. Guild Mgmt owns 68,423 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 49,357 shares. One Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.61% or 124,280 shares. Moreover, Check Mgmt Ca has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Synovus Financial stated it has 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Marco Mgmt Limited Company has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nordea Invest Ab reported 7.63M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). City Company has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.14% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc owns 5,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 48,916 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 1.14 million are owned by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Geode Management Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 875,013 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 8,333 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 245,566 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Morgan Stanley holds 428,910 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested in 0% or 9,279 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 112,813 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 33,127 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 6.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2019: EMMS,THO,KHC,TAP – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sinclair Announces Corporate Promotions – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim Raises Sinclair Broadcast EPS Estimate After Quarterly Print – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 134,529 shares to 148,159 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc Com (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 20,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).