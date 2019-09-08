As Sina (SINA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Stake by $145.29 Million; Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $339,678 as Share Price Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96M, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 583,160 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $374.19 million for 17.87 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $23.65 million for 30.47 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

