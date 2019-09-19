As Sina (SINA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Farallon Capital Management Lowered by $6.02 Million Its Position; Abiomed (ABMD) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 326,251 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 62,539 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, down from 63,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $191.64. About 72,399 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD)

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34M for 31.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Company accumulated 9 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 100 shares. Schroder Investment Gp reported 2.02 million shares. Segantii Mngmt Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 13,958 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 20,382 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 115,036 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Management reported 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Street Corporation holds 1.35 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 2.03M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thomas White Intl Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pnc Fin Services Group Inc reported 493 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 360 shares. 12,988 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Apg Asset Nv owns 15,700 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $18.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 153,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $421.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 32,725 shares to 35,225 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20 million for 51.52 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.