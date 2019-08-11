As Sina (SINA) Stock Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Stake; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $69.95 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 1.15M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 30.00M shares, valued at $48.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Renaissance Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,910 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 10,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 167,584 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 51,322 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 322,083 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 170,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 12.22 million shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 183,588 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 17,471 shares. Kbc Nv has 60,764 shares. 1,200 are owned by First Manhattan. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 80,983 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 110,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 175 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Nomura holds 113,032 shares. Prelude Llc has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). British Columbia Mgmt reported 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 31,358 were accumulated by Thomas White. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 22,031 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 69,386 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 2,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsr Lc has 0.19% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.13 million shares or 2.01% of the stock. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). D E Shaw & owns 1.39 million shares.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

