As Sina (SINA) Share Value Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Yakira Capital Management Lifted Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position by $6.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 92,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 499,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56M, up from 407,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 340,145 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 92,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 227,737 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 62,629 shares to 338,833 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 29,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,768 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,489 shares or 0% of the stock. 167 were accumulated by Fincl Svcs. Axa has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 1.96 million are held by Fosun Ltd. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 74,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.07% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Boston Prtnrs owns 21,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 139,862 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company reported 42,328 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 15,420 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,256 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 2,457 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,507 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 2.18 million were accumulated by Clal Enter Limited. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Twin Secs invested in 173,776 shares or 6.96% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 1,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omni Prns Llp invested 6.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 118,030 are held by Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bamco holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 180,468 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.09% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 72,406 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership has 2.05M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 367,781 shares in its portfolio. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

