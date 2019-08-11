As Sina Corp/China (SINA) Market Valuation Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted by $1.16 Million Its Position; Kcm Investment Advisors Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lifted by $370,540 as Shares Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp/China (SINA) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 147,856 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 128,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp/China for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 1.15M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 68.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,695 shares to 7,730 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,325 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32,080 shares to 66,133 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) by 47,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.