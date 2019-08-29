As Simulations Plus (SLP) Valuation Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Share Price Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Position by $7.98 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 27,216 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 21,585 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stewart Title Adds Underwriting Counsel to Georgia’s Growing Team of Underwriters – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 2,964 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 321,998 shares. Citigroup has 297,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 0% or 2,107 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,194 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Aperio Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,024 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 225,894 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 36,599 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 8,900 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 18,133 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 1.96 million shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,486 shares to 98,000 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 19,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC).

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Simulations Plus (SLP) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Picks for Week of July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simulation Plus: Fantastic Total Return With 50% Increase In Price In Last Three Months – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Simulations Plus (SLP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.