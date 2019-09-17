As Simulations Plus (SLP) Share Value Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $3.11 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 17,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 696,812 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.57M, up from 679,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 1.31M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 57,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 220,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 278,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 105,541 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 136,000 shares to 336,500 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 90,401 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associate has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,557 shares. Moreover, First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.01% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 253,530 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 9,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 19,617 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 28,039 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.02% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 46,753 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Barclays Pcl reported 7,700 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 14,018 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 729 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,921 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58 million for 97.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

