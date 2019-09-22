As Simulations Plus (SLP) Market Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $1.35 Million; Cs Mckee LP Stake in At&T (T) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 29,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 635,540 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.30M, down from 664,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10 million shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 48,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 306,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 355,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 310,086 shares traded or 81.20% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 0.03% or 124,012 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 0.06% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 19,784 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Barclays Public Lc reported 7,700 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 187,444 shares. 3,347 were accumulated by Citigroup. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 42,700 shares. Campbell And Communication Adviser Limited has invested 0.3% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Raymond James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Federated Pa reported 725 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 10,823 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 45,738 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 14,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 43,910 shares to 194,370 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 85,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS).

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 103.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,224 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 86,471 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 35.60 million shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca holds 10,319 shares. Welch Limited Company invested 2.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Braun Stacey Associates Inc reported 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Diligent Investors, a California-based fund reported 87,400 shares. 353,435 were reported by Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability. 18,479 were reported by Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtn L P. Oppenheimer Asset holds 939,326 shares. Washington-based Washington Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,213 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company stated it has 17.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Terril Brothers Inc owns 53,200 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advsr holds 202,045 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

