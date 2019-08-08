As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Valuation Declined, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $50.21 Million; As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Share Value Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $2.89 Million

Posted by on August 8, 2019 at 8:24 pm

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 315.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 851,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45M, up from 270,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 214,939 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 107,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 433,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 326,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 257,227 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 8,806 shares to 105,961 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 18,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index Etf (EFV).

