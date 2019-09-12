As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Trimmed Its Position; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined, Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Its Stake by $952,995

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 12,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 17,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 206,808 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 63,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 229,856 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 293,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 3.88 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video)

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.31 million for 19.45 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 2.81% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 877 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). 1.16M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Com. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.09% or 567,647 shares. Shelton, a California-based fund reported 4,021 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). 570,905 are held by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Old Financial Bank In owns 3,524 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,700 shares. Carroll invested in 27 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,391 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 5,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 31,406 shares to 198,649 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 99,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 109,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,320 are owned by Signaturefd. 104,015 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Cibc World Incorporated reported 142,579 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com owns 19,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 143,445 shares. Martin & Tn reported 273,757 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 41,841 shares in its portfolio. 46,913 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 76,990 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc owns 52,686 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 17,525 shares.