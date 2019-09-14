As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Share Value Declined, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut by $19.95 Million Its Holding; Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $337,624

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 12,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 32,179 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, up from 20,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 3.26 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 302,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 818,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.42M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 183,192 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis owns 318,965 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gideon Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 103,166 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 65,586 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 25,107 shares. New York-based Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 55,791 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 17,310 shares. Johnson Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated reported 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Blb&B Advisors Lc has invested 0.35% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 290,685 shares. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 0.43% or 168,681 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1,916 shares to 13,489 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,079 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 65,760 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $45.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.32 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.