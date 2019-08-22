As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Cut Position; As Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Market Value Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Its Stake by $1.28 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 16,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 88,235 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 104,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 48,600 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 22,992 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp And Tru owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 110,199 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 1,082 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Legal General Public Ltd holds 0% or 104,474 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 54,037 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 112,835 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.04% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Commerce reported 181,873 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 56,114 shares. 586,216 are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. by 144,036 shares to 293,439 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 10,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 62,525 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 19,600 shares. 14,667 were accumulated by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Cqs Cayman LP reported 0.21% stake. Axa accumulated 29,000 shares. Northern Tru owns 129,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp holds 137,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3 are held by Sei Invs. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 56 shares. Barclays Pcl has 3,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Lc stated it has 0.05% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication owns 2,073 shares. 17,961 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Co. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 13,847 shares.