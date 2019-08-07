As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Market Valuation Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Position by $393,435; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 13D Management Raised Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 578,054 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 8,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 194,891 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “USI Launches Enterprise PCIe NVMe Gen3 SSD Mass Production Test Solution – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – benzinga.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

