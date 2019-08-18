As Simon Property Grp (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Increased Its Stake; Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Simon Property Grp (SPG) by 1995.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 459 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.80M, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Simon Property Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 1.84M shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. by 533,909 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $34.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc reported 17,100 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc invested in 137,166 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Of Vermont invested 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alley Commerce Limited Com owns 43,667 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.20 million shares. 31,569 are owned by Sigma Inv Counselors. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,504 shares. De Burlo Gp stated it has 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Research Mngmt has 43,657 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 7,025 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 15,229 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 8,964 shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 870 shares to 2,147 shares, valued at $165.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) by 321,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 854,359 shares. Georgia-based Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.4% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Assetmark invested in 0% or 506 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1,115 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Duff Phelps Investment owns 478,510 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 3,986 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 7,624 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 16,300 shares stake. Shell Asset Management reported 65,182 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Atwood And Palmer owns 155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has 62,861 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.31% or 63,983 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J has 2,596 shares.