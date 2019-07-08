As Simon Property Grp LP Reit (SPG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake; Towercrest Capital Management Maintains Position in American Intl Group Com New (AIG)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.76 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit (SPG) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 23,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 663,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.88 million, up from 640,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $164.87. About 921,198 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital owns 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 125,901 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancorp Trust has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,501 shares. Spindletop Limited Liability Corp reported 275,000 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 901,752 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Holowesko Partners has 3.81% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% or 45,900 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,949 shares. Arga Lp invested in 0.54% or 84,425 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 13 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG: Underwriting Improvements Will Catalyze Stock To Go Far Higher – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares to 84,493 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My New Top Pick For 2019 Is Simon Property And Its 4.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) â€“ REIT Dividend Stock Analysis – ValueWalk” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Niantic Teams with AT&T and Simon to Bring the Magic of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to Real-World Retail Locations – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2019.