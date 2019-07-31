As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position by $584,220; Glynn Capital Management Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $2.41 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $325.93. About 6.03M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 30,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.21. About 1.35M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Services Chief Shares More TV+ Details – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has a Netflix Subscription Finally Gotten Too Expensive? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMD, TWTR, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Short Sellers Up $800M On Subscriber Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc holds 0.23% or 680,853 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,930 shares. 12,374 are owned by D L Carlson Gp. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 36,477 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability reported 3,438 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited owns 1,421 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 134 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Cap Advsrs holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,483 shares. Hilltop reported 2,021 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blue Fincl stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 45,000 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 7,577 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares to 173,339 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,007 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15,163 shares to 21,759 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).