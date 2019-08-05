As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Price Declined, Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position by $584,220; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $11.70 Million; Stock Value Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 462.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 112,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 136,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 24,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 2.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 27,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 30,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 481,887 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares to 90,548 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank & Trust Na has 167 shares. Fdx holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 9,076 shares. Corda Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.32% or 110,226 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca holds 2,142 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,764 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 764,910 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 57,064 shares. Whitnell & accumulated 0.16% or 2,295 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 100 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 108,841 shares. Gateway Advisory Lc accumulated 2,504 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.47% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 23,817 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers owns 40,147 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust reported 10,824 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 27,128 were reported by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.9% or 1.66M shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,622 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 44,554 shares. Punch & Associate Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,916 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Freestone Cap Lc has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 2,362 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com owns 9,505 shares. Fire Grp Inc accumulated 76,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,728 shares to 12,127 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,844 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).