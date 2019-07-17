As Simon Property Group (SPG) Share Value Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Cut Its Holding; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Covalent Partners Upped Position

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.06. About 1.23M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 3,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 billion, down from 36,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 929,047 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,400 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Stephens Ar reported 20,379 shares. First Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hbk Invests LP reported 14,787 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,669 shares. Opportunities Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6,188 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 302,602 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 14,958 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Landscape Capital Ltd Com holds 3,041 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking invested in 0.07% or 129,796 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital Glob stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Washington Tru Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The Texas-based Westwood Group Inc has invested 0.8% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.37% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Webster Financial Bank N A has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 384 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 1.61 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,205 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.19% or 6.87 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorp Trust has 0.26% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 377,288 are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.06% or 133,655 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.03% stake. Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.24% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 25,882 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 50,715 shares to 131,448 shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,597 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).