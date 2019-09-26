As Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Corda Investment Management Increased Its Position by $550,299; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holder Price Michael F Decreased Holding by $497,182 as Market Valuation Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 29,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 999,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 26,253 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 113,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 110,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $155.31. About 477,362 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 6,616 shares to 247,770 shares, valued at $32.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,803 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 352,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings.

