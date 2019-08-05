As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $3.54 Million; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Increased Its Colgatepalmoliveco (CL) Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Colgatepalmoliveco (CL) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 56,657 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 45,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Colgatepalmoliveco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81M shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 19,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 171,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 190,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.11M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,936 shares to 275,865 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 86,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.