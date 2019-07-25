As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Its Stake by $94.79 Million; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $3.30 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 4.01M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 520,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.35. About 928,273 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners Limited holds 0.08% or 6,307 shares. 471,618 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. Boys Arnold & Incorporated invested 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd owns 81,055 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 862,718 shares. Iowa Bancorporation holds 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3,730 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.07% or 57,000 shares in its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ca invested in 0.14% or 17,121 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 400 shares. Independent invested in 0.14% or 5,550 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 5,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.49% or 4.88 million shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 35,217 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,449 shares.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80 million for 13.28 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.