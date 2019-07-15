As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding; Schwartz Investment Counsel Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Cut by $341,500

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40M, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $163.15. About 634,912 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $736.07. About 11,891 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 721 shares. 2,030 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fjarde Ap reported 94,801 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com invested 0.5% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cap Rech Global Invsts holds 0.44% or 7.58M shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 29,890 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reported 1,329 shares. 4,470 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Assetmark owns 506 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.2% or 25,745 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Realty Income Corporation vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IYR: Know What’s In Your Real Estate REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 60,000 shares to 619,000 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 128,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Media Group’s KPRC and WDIV-Local 4 Win the Prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Healthcare Group Intensifies Growth Strategy with Hiring of New Strategic Partnerships Vice President – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Graham Holdings’ (GHC) Kaplan Professional Sues Dalton Education – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Assessment English and Kaplan Test Prep Collaborate on New Livestreamed and Online IELTS® Preparation – Financial Post” with publication date: June 24, 2019.