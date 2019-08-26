As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Stake by $94.79 Million; Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Stock Price Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Holding by $10.47 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 520,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 6.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $146.98. About 995,588 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 498,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00 million, up from 817,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 73,756 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Sees Modest Dilution to Tangible Book Value of 1.5% With Earn-Back Period of About 3 Years; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 144,817 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $85.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 101,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 10,421 shares. Citigroup accumulated 24,061 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 142,178 shares. 1 are held by Strs Ohio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.05% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company owns 0.01% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 9,717 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 64,219 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). 14,692 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 2.15M shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 946 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 257,337 shares. American Int Grp Incorporated Inc reported 23,018 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14M shares to 4.65M shares, valued at $101.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 28,748 shares. 55,828 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,897 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ami Inv Management accumulated 19,325 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.35M shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 4,849 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Anson Funds Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 3,850 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 287,035 shares. Spc Fin owns 1,434 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 70,900 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,660 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Private Advisor Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).