As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Declined, Holder Chilton Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Verizon Comms (VZ) Stake Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 19,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 171,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 190,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.11M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc reported 189,148 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 170,987 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rockland accumulated 2.56% or 408,383 shares. Duncker Streett Com Inc reported 52,547 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Co reported 379,816 shares. Smith Asset Group LP reported 60 shares. 49,687 were reported by Stillwater Inv Mngmt Lc. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,624 shares. Monarch Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.85% stake. 89,311 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Worst Mistake Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investors Can Make Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Catalysts For Simon Property Group To Narrow The Discount: Shares Are A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cwm Limited Company owns 323 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0% or 151 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 5,186 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 4,420 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,670 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company owns 2,658 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh invested in 2,021 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). M&T Bancorp reported 43,866 shares. Johnson Gp Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 35 shares. Veritable Lp owns 17,528 shares. 2.89 million are owned by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 29,039 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr owns 12,536 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,072 shares to 124,596 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).