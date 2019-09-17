As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Share Value Declined, Conning Has Lowered Stake by $372,696; Creative Planning Has Increased Baidu (BIDU) Position

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $154.14. About 784,494 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Creative Planning increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 26,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78M, up from 40,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 2.66 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Synovus reported 2,109 shares stake. Cap Research Global Invsts stated it has 9.28M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1,779 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,090 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 144,914 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 15,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winch Advisory Lc reported 7 shares. Grassi Invest reported 4,060 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Resolution Capital Limited owns 615,496 shares. Shelton owns 3,620 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% or 117 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 3,574 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 7,547 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48M for 12.63 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 31,833 shares to 432,428 shares, valued at $44.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

