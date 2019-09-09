As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Market Value Declined, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Decreased Stake; Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 115,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 10,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 28,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, down from 38,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 1.02M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Services reported 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 12,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,017 shares. Matrix Asset holds 10,162 shares. Perkins Coie Com owns 3,897 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Portland Global Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Federated Investors Pa reported 318,071 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 1,336 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na stated it has 109,243 shares. Finemark Bancshares Trust reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 100,065 shares. Tompkins holds 0.11% or 46,431 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Lc accumulated 20,220 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 117,923 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 6,733 shares to 88,602 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,733 shares to 278,649 shares, valued at $20.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 270,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

