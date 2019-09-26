As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Stake by $394,797; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 105.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81M, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $175.25. About 7.99 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 152.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, up from 1,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.43. About 612,183 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR

