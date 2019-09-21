As Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Eii Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $353,775; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $2.52 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.30 million shares traded or 163.98% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO MGMT HOLDINGS’ UNSECURED DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/04/2018 – Leon Black wants to be a newspaper magnate. The New York billionaire’s buyout shop Apollo Global Management is eyeing an acquisition of publishing empire Tronc â€” swooping in as negotiations to sell the company’s Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune papers have stalled, The Post has learned; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 45,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, up from 43,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 1.88 million shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Customers Choose Flowroute as 2019 Top SIP Trunk Provider – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) Said to Eye Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Stake – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $242.73M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

