As Simon Ppty Group N Com (SPG) Share Value Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Increased by $300,300 Its Holding; As Kohls (KSS) Market Value Declined, Tyvor Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $31.50 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 497.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 463,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 556,417 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.27M, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 4.16 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc N Com (SPG) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 1,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 55,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 54,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc N Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.11 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Kohl's to Bring on Thousands of Workers – 24/7 Wall St." on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Kohl's Amazon Returns Program Is Now Available Nationwide – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "These dividend stocks haven't been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch" on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares to 156,411 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,273 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C).