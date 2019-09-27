As Simmons First National (SFNC) Share Value Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Marlowe Partners LP Increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $814,572; Share Price Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 452,707 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 2,447 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 65,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, up from 63,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simmons First National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 793,574 shares traded or 91.20% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.74% more from 55.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Interest Grp holds 68,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 1.22M shares. Hm Capital Llc invested 1.86% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). D E Shaw And reported 213,943 shares. 15,297 are owned by Anderson Hoagland And. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc reported 67,937 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt owns 16,836 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 74,876 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 707,266 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) or 30,900 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 12,871 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $451,553 activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 839,241 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $305.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc by 3.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga" on April 22, 2019

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.