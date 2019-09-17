As Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) Stock Price Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Gibraltar Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $2.24 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (SAMG) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 39,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.51% . The hedge fund held 428,621 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, down from 467,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 18,935 shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) has declined 17.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 03/05/2018 – SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP – TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BLN, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BLN & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BLN AT MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Rev $24.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG); 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc analyzed 37,882 shares as the company's stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 3.77M shares traded or 96.07% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.88, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SAMG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 6.02 million shares or 0.54% less from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) or 27,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 11,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 12,721 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 8,101 shares. 1,404 are held by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com. Northern Trust Corporation holds 88,625 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) for 100 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corporation has 0.99% invested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). 580,570 are owned by Boston Prns. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hm Payson And accumulated 750 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 32,440 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 209,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Finance accumulated 136,564 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc, a California-based fund reported 39,076 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 769 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Regions Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,506 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,922 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com holds 0.22% or 222,069 shares. Bartlett Ltd holds 0% or 499 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 10 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 10,645 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.04% or 2.46M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 292 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 10,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)