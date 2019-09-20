As Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stock Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $400,400; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Market Value Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Decreased by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, up from 159,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 67,004 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 1.99M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 11,900 shares to 244,865 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $552.74 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

