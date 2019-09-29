As Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Share Value Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $17.74 Million Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Webster Bank Trimmed Position by $780,368

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) by 62.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 403,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 241,725 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 329,523 shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 329,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.26 million, down from 339,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.46% or 99,350 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 632,569 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 105,072 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sky Inv Limited owns 98,988 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 825,269 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 210,231 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 582,750 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,258 shares. Grassi Invest accumulated 0.37% or 32,701 shares. Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.05M shares. Jones Lllp owns 30,689 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 36,348 were reported by Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 4,835 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 8,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 119,255 shares to 755,935 shares, valued at $40.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).