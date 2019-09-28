As Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) by 62.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 403,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 241,725 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 302,751 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust Commerce has 0.81% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 68,372 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 62,827 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 22,493 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,175 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,485 shares. 26,931 were reported by Chesley Taft Associate Lc. 16,891 are held by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Lyon Street Cap Limited Com invested in 1.19% or 3,420 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 44,992 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,095 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 21,091 shares. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.2% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,748 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $522.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,900 shares to 41,918 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,640 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 16,355 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $37.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

