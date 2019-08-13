As Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stock Price Declined, State Street Has Cut Its Stake by $13.58 Million; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Taylor Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $3.51 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.07 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 348,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 29,553 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 377,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 292,275 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 54,300 shares to 251,300 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 515,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.