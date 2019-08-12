As Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stock Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $2.03 Million; Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 137,288 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $186.65. About 97,591 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 0.09% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 7,453 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amer National Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.44% stake. 1,500 are owned by North Star Asset. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 507,689 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital has 21,349 shares. D E Shaw Communication accumulated 4,589 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 153 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.64% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 220,914 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 596,471 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 2,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 4,349 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. 6,100 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv.