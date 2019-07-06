As Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Share Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $26.18 Million; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 671,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 195,699 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 53,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,308 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 282,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 75,032 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. COLB’s profit will be $46.33 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 373,950 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 125,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. $5,633 worth of stock was bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO had bought 259 shares worth $8,433 on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,650 are held by Fmr Lc. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Madrona Financial Services Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,168 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Management Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Teton Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn invested in 0% or 20 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 8,647 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Dubuque Bankshares Trust stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92,106 shares to 760,464 shares, valued at $65.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 53,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,162 shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

