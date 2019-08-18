As Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Shares Declined, Holder Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $22.24 Million; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 77,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.60 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 370,547 shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,286 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd reported 7,198 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has 100% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.00M shares. 20,187 were accumulated by Oakworth Inc. Btr Capital owns 1.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 73,154 shares. Insight 2811 holds 1% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Inv holds 0.12% or 16,757 shares. Iron Fincl Lc reported 4,962 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Amer Natl Bank reported 60,833 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Zwj Counsel owns 154,987 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability has 18,842 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 13,200 shares to 1,160 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 35,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,074 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares to 347,391 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).