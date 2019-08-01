As Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Market Valuation Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased by $22.24 Million Its Position; Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) as Share Price Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 121,936 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 2.04M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

